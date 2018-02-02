KCSO hoping to identify man wanted for armed robbery in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing two businesses in Oildale last month.

On Jan. 23, KCSO said the man was armed and robbed Smoke Plus and a Subway.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'5" to 6'0" tall with white hair and a mustache. KSCO said he has tattoos on the back of both of his hands. On the back of his left hand is a tattoo that starts with an uppercase cursive "L."

The man was last seeing driving a metallic green-colored Mazda.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110, Detective Riggs at (661) 391-7606 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.