KCSO hoping to identify man wanted for armed robbery in Oildale
9:37 AM, Feb 2, 2018
OILDALE, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing two businesses in Oildale last month.
On Jan. 23, KCSO said the man was armed and robbed Smoke Plus and a Subway.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'5" to 6'0" tall with white hair and a mustache. KSCO said he has tattoos on the back of both of his hands. On the back of his left hand is a tattoo that starts with an uppercase cursive "L."
The man was last seeing driving a metallic green-colored Mazda.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110, Detective Riggs at (661) 391-7606 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.