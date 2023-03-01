KCSO identifies man who died with multiple gunshot wounds in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the man deputies found with multiple gunshot wounds after they were called to investigate reports of a shooting in Lamont on February 28.

Just before 5:30 pm, KCSO deputies found Ricardo Pineda, 18, of Lamont in the 7200 block of Di Giorgio Road. KCSO confirms that Pineda had been shot by another person and died at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, a postmortem exam will be performed.

KCSO's most recent press release does not contain any information about who the person responsible for shooting Pineda might be, but does classify the type of case as a homicide.

If you have any information relevant to this case, KCSO asks you to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.