KCSO investigating death in Lamont as a homicide

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reports that they were initially called to investigate a report of gunshots in Lamont to find a young man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Police Tape (FILE)
Posted at 9:27 PM, Feb 28, 2023
LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is reporting that they are investigating what they say appears to be a homicide that happened sometime on February 28, 2023 in Lamont.

According to a KCSO press release, sheriff's deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of DiGiorgio Road in Lamont, where officers say they found a 19-year-old male with what they described as multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff's deputies report that they called medical aid to the scene, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, KCSO Homicide Unit Detectives have taken charge of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

