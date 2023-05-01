KCSO identifies pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 184 in Weedpatch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man hit and killed by a driver while walking along Highway 184 (Weedpatch Highway) at Blackburn Street in Weedpatch.

Cesar Tlatelpa, 43, of Bakersfield, was walking on the highway around 8:11 pm on April 13 when he was struck by what witnesses described as a white Nissan.

Man dead after hit-and-run on Weedpatch Highway

A postmortem examination was done and concluded that Tlatelpa's proximate cause of death was Multiple Blunt Force Traumatic Injuries. The sheriff's office reports that this incident is being recorded as an accident.