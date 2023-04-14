Man dead after hit-and-run on Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after a hit-and-run occurred on Weedpatch Highway on Thurs, April 13.

According to the California Highway Patrol, dispatchers received a call notifying them that a man had been hit by a car on Highway 184, north of Blackburn Street around 8:11 p.m. Bakersfield CHP and the Kern County Fire Department arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, the man was found on the right shoulder of the highway and was pronounced dead by the KCFD. The driver had fled the scene.

A witness described the car that hit the man as a "white Nissan sedan, possibly a Sentra or Altima model," according to a CHP report.

An investigation by CHP officers determined that the man was walking westbound across Weedpatch Highway, directly in the path of traffic. A witness told the CHP that it was possible the car did not see the man, as it had not slowed down or tried to evade the man.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP Office at (661) 396-6600.