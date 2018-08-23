KCSO: KCFD Union rep made calls soliciting donations

After alerting the community of a phone scam involving the Kern County Fire Department, the Kern County Sheriff's Office is now going back on its warning.

Earlier this week KCSO warned of a phone scam where a person was calling individuals, asking for money, saying they were representing county fire.

KCSO initially warned that this was not legitimate and that KCFD would not call anyone looking for monetary donations.

On Thursday, KCSO rescinded that warning, saying after further investigation they found a third-party business associated with KCFD's union was behind the call.