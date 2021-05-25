KCSO: Apparent standoff in East Bakersfield began as a domestic incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 4:30 PM): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the incident in East Bakersfield that led to an apparent standoff started as a domestic incident.

KCSO said the couple involved in the incident were barricaded inside the residence. The woman was able to get out of the residence but the man remained barricaded and was believed to be armed.

After a while KCSO was able to take the man into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police have responded to the area of Steele Avenue and Exchange Street in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area for a barricaded subject in the 800 block of Webster Street.

This is a developing story.