KCSO: Apparent standoff in East Bakersfield began as a domestic incident

KCSO responded to an apparent domestic incident in East Bakersfield for a barricaded couple in the 800 block of Webster Street.
Standoff at Steele Ave. and Exchange St. in East Bakersfield.
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 25, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 4:30 PM): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the incident in East Bakersfield that led to an apparent standoff started as a domestic incident.

KCSO said the couple involved in the incident were barricaded inside the residence. The woman was able to get out of the residence but the man remained barricaded and was believed to be armed.

After a while KCSO was able to take the man into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police have responded to the area of Steele Avenue and Exchange Street in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area for a barricaded subject in the 800 block of Webster Street.

This is a developing story.

