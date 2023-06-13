Kern County Grand Jury releases report on First 5 Kern program

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Grand Jury released a report on the First 5 Kern program on Mon, June 12.

First 5 Kern is a program aimed at helping families through various services focused on health, child care, and education.

The Grand Jury found that funding is on the decline and the program may have trouble being maintained. They also found that most residents may not be aware of the services the organization offers.

The Grand Jury is recommending the board of supervisors work with First 5 Kern in order to update its strategic plans on an annual basis. The Grand Jury is also recommending that the plan be updated by Fri, Dec 1.

