Kern County Grand Jury releases Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District report

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Grand Jury released a report regarding the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, which controls water allocation for the City of Tehachapi and surrounding communities, on Mon, June 5.

According to the Grand Jury, although the district works to fairly distribute water, there are many administrative challenges faced by the district, including board members who appeared to have incomplete knowledge of the issues they were asked to vote on.

The Grand Jury ultimately recommends, among other improvements, that water district board members receive regular training and briefings regarding agenda items.

