Kern County Library locations to provide materials for veteran 'Thank You' cards

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library is providing ways for families to show veterans some appreciation.

From Tuesday, November 1st through Thursday, November 10th, community members are invited to stop by any county library during its regular operating hours and create a "Thank You" card for a local veteran.

Materials will be provided for families and anyone interested in recognizing veterans for their service. At the end of the project, the Kern County Library will distribute "Thank You" cards to local Kern County veterans.

For information on locations and their hours, visit KernCountyLibrary.org.