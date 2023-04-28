Kern County Mosquito Control is gearing up for a busy season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In response to excessive rainfall and snowmelt as temperatures increase, excessive water that has been pushed into recharge basins produces what experts say is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos. More than irritating, mosquitos could pose a health risk to people living nearby.

Terry Knight, Public Information Officer with the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, says mosquito season this year will be exceptional.

"We're looking at something that we have not seen in Kern County in probably 40 years," said Knight.

Experts say this year's warm weather and heavy rainfall brings serious West Nile concerns to Kern County. To combat the risk, Kern Mosquito and Vector Control has been stocking recharge basins and the edges of the Kern River with mosquitofish to prevent "ankle-biters," or Aedes aegypti mosquitos, from breeding in standing water. Aegypti are carriers of West Nile and other viruses.

"Mosquitofish are a wonderful biological weapon," said Knight. "Each one of these fish can eat up to 80 mosquito larvae a day once the weather and the waters warm."

In 2022, Knight says there were 22 cases of West Nile virus in humans in Kern County, and he says they typically see an influx in wet years like this one.

In these cases, Kern County Public Health Public Information Officer Michelle Corson says the majority of people who test positive for West Nile virus will see minimal symptoms. 20 percent of people could become ill and only 1 percent could deal with more severe impacts that could lead to death.

Corson says the county has not seen a death due to West Nile virus in 2023, but she says residents must still look out for the most vulnerable community members.

"Those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, the pregnant, and young children are going to be our more vulnerable groups that want to be particularly protective and want to avoid getting bitten by mosquitos," said Corson.

In 2023, the California Department of Public Health reports that one dead bird and two mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. These cases have already impacted Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County, and Alameda County. Kern County has reported no cases of West Nile in humans so far this year.

Corson says Kern residents should avoid areas with high mosquito activity and remove standing or stagnant water from their property.

"Mosquitos can breed in as little as a teaspoon of water, so you need to pay close attention," said Corson.

If you are concerned that you may have contracted West Nile virus, Corson says the symptoms include headache, body aches, nausea, fever, rash, and in the worst cases, encephalitis (brain inflammation).

Because there is currently no treatment or vaccine for West Nile virus, officials recommend taking prevention seriously.

"If you're planning on an evening out or an evening event, especially around anywhere where there's gonna be standing water of any kind, do a little bit of preparation," advises Knight.

Experts suggest wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and using an insect repellent registered by the Environmental Protection Agency, especially after sundown.