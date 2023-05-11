Kern County Multi-use Trail bike path to be partially closed for 3 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Multi-use Trail bike path will be closed in some areas from Mon, May 15 to Mon, June 5.

According to the City of Bakersfield, the bike path will be partially closed due to the installation of rock slope protection from the Kern River by the Kern County Water Agency. The Kern County Multi-use Trail will be closed between the Highgate Community Access Point and Allen Road.

The City of Bakersfield asks the public to use alternate routes during this period. For more information, email info@KCWA.com.

