Kern County officials warn public of Kern River, 'Stay out and stay alive'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the temperatures remain high and runoff from the Sierra Nevada starts to increase, Kern County officials are telling residents to avoid the temptation of wading into the Kern River to cool off.

During Mother's Day weekend, Hart Park and camping areas along the river were busy. While many people were content spending time near the water, many more jumped in.

A large group of people were seen standing in waist-deep water, just out of the current and close to shore. At least one small child had on a life vest.

Another man was dangling in the water, using a rope on a tree that appeared to have been there for some time. Others were seen floating down the river, near the park.

Kern County Fire Department officials are reminding the public that people in the Kern River are not only putting themselves at risk but also those who are called upon to save them, such as the KCFD or Kern County Search and Rescue volunteers.

"We don't want anybody in the river right now," explained Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan. "By putting people in the river, that means you put firefighters in the river to go save them. Search and rescue people have to go in there and save them. We don't want to put first responders at risk, so please, stay out and stay alive."

Chief Duncan added that the Kern River is running high, cold, and fast. It is expected to be like that for some time.

The KCFD will also hold a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center on Panorama Drive on Wed, May 17.

Local officials will be discussing the latest mapping process regarding the snowmelt and potential flood areas.

The EOC was raised to a "Level 2" status last week as leaders from numerous county departments monitored the water flow while starting to assign resources for possible trouble spots.

