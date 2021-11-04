Kern County recognizes National Adoption Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Wendy Avila’s parents adopted her when she was three months old.

“They never could have dreamed that 53 years later, [that] baby girl that they were adopting would then be presiding over adoptions as a Superior Court judge," said Avila.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors declared November National Adoption Awareness Month. As a Juvenile Justice Court judge, Avila hopes this month encourages our community to foster or adopt.

“I think it’s so important for people to understand that the only thing you really need to ask yourself is, do you have the capacity to love a child?" said Avila. "Just go into it with faith knowing that the child just wants you to love them and if that's what you're willing to do, then the rest will fall into place.”

The Department of Human Services will be holding a party for National Adoption Day on November 19. Nearly 30 children will be adopted that day.

Spokesperson Jana Slagle said she hopes this month impacts all of Kern County.

"We do that to just let the community know about adoption, remind them of its importance," said Slagle. "We always need families to consider adopting here in Kern County too so it's another way of letting the community know, [if] you've ever thought about becoming a foster parent or adopting, we would love to help you through that process."

Slagle said you can support foster and adoptive families by volunteering with nonprofits like CASA, Bakersfield Angels or the CARE Foundation.

“They have a lot on their shoulders and I think, as a community, it’s great to pitch in and help each other that way," she said.

To learn more about fostering or adopting in Kern County, click here.