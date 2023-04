RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — As part of the Kern Department of Human Services Job Fest event in Ridgecrest, the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) will be testing on-site for deputy sheriff trainee applicants. Job Fest is Thurs, April 6.

KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza and Sgt. Charles Shinn joined 23ABC in studio to talk about the event.