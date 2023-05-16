Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold hiring event for certain positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will host a hiring event for Deputy Trainee and Deputy Sheriff Lateral positions on Sat, May 20.

According to the KCSO, human resource professionals, background investigators, and other workers will be there to discuss the hiring process and benefits, as well as answer any questions.

The position of Deputy Trainee requires on-site testing. The KCSO asks that those applying for the position arrive early and apply online before the event.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the KCSO Regional Training Center on Norris Road.

For more information, you can visit KCSOjobs.org.

