Kern County Sheriff's Office hires first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) announced that it has hired its first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician.

Carrie Certuche is a groundbreaker. She is a veteran and a graduate of California Aeronautical University. She also happens to be the university's first female graduate.

"KCSO welcomes a very special new hire! Carrie Certuche is a veteran, but also a graduate of CAU with distinction," said the KCSO in a Facebook post. "She is the 'First Woman Aircraft Maintenance Technologist.' It’s such an honor to hold the title of FIRST and we’re pleased to have her on our team!"