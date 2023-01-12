Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Sheriff's Office hires first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician

Carrie Certuche
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Carrie Certuche
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:38:14-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) announced that it has hired its first woman Aircraft Maintenance Technician.

Carrie Certuche is a groundbreaker. She is a veteran and a graduate of California Aeronautical University. She also happens to be the university's first female graduate.

"KCSO welcomes a very special new hire! Carrie Certuche is a veteran, but also a graduate of CAU with distinction," said the KCSO in a Facebook post. "She is the 'First Woman Aircraft Maintenance Technologist.' It’s such an honor to hold the title of FIRST and we’re pleased to have her on our team!"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson