Kern County student named California Military Youth of the Year

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KERO) — Kierstin Baldwin is a junior at Desert Junior-Senior High School on base and was named the California Boys & Girls Club Military Youth of the Year for 2021, and won a $2,500 scholarship.

Participants in the competition are required to submit four essays on specific topics including their military youth experience and overcoming obstacles.

This is the second time an Edwards Air Force Base youth has earned this honor. The first was in 2013 which was also the first year the Boys & Girls Clubs included a category for military youth.