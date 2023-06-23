Kern High School District honors 142 students for high grade point averages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District honored 2023 graduates with the highest grade point averages in the district.

The students were honored as part of the annual Superintendent's First In Class Awards ceremony that took place at Bakersfield High School. One of the students had advice for current high school students looking to achieve valedictorian status.

"I would say just make the most of your high school career," said Sophia Gonzaga. "Have a good balance. Have a fun social life but also focus on your school and just try to really pinpoint what you want to do in college because it really helps you as you go through your high school career if you have a goal that keeps you motivated."

A total of 142 students from 18 campuses were honored.