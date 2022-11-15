Watch Now
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99

Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 15, 2022
TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, an unidentified man, 29, and his passenger, Jeremiah Hudson, 45, were driving northbound in a 2014 Hyundai car when they lost control of the vehicle. Both men were ejected from the car as it overturned in a rocky area.

Hudson was transported to Kern Medical Center with major injuries. The unidentified man died from his injuries. His identity will be released by the Kern County Cororner's Officer at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation.

