Lake Isabella VFW in need of volunteers for building repairs and updates

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Some paint, a little stucco, and updated smoke detectors. That’s all it would take, to help get the Lake Isabella VFW building up to code and keep their doors open.

“We’re a really old post,” said Post 7665 Commander Jeffrey Meze.

For the military men and women of the Kern River Valley, the VFW post 7665 is a supportive oasis serving around 125 members in the valley. Most of them are 70 or older.

“Lot of our vets, their population is a little bit of the older crowd," Meze said. "So it is a good resource to have here in the valley.”

However, now it’s the post that’s in need of some assistance. In order to continue its mortgage insurance the VFW must update the building’s condition by the end of December. Otherwise, the VFW will lose its insurance and have to close.

“The building’s really old, so we’ve just been trying to keep up with some of the maintenance," said Meze.

In order to get the building up to code, they need volunteers to help with small touch ups. The VFW is also looking for those who can help with updating smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They can offer tax deduction letters to companies willing to help and community service for volunteers.

“We got most of the material donated, just a matter of doing a lot of the prep work, just trying to get as many volunteers as we can," said Meze.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can reach out to the VFW here at (760) 379-3877.