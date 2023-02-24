Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Lamont Bulky Waste Collection Event postponed due to weather

Illegal Dumping
City of St. Louis via AP
This June 7, 2018, photo provided by the City of St. Louis shows a man unload a truck bed full of furniture, placing it in and around a Dumpster reserved for residential yard waste. The Kern County Public Works is sponsoring a free event to address and prevent illegal dumping.
Illegal Dumping
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:43:46-05

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Lamont Bulky Waste Collection Event has been postponed due to weather. The event was originally going to be held on Sat, Feb 25.

The Bulky Waste Collection Event allows the residents of Lamont to throw away large items, such as beds, couches, household appliances, barbeque grills, water heaters, and televisions. However, those participating can not throw away construction materials, hazardous materials, commercial waste, trash, and green waste.

It is not yet known when the Bulky Waste Collection Event will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show