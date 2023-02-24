Lamont Bulky Waste Collection Event postponed due to weather

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Lamont Bulky Waste Collection Event has been postponed due to weather. The event was originally going to be held on Sat, Feb 25.

The Bulky Waste Collection Event allows the residents of Lamont to throw away large items, such as beds, couches, household appliances, barbeque grills, water heaters, and televisions. However, those participating can not throw away construction materials, hazardous materials, commercial waste, trash, and green waste.

It is not yet known when the Bulky Waste Collection Event will be rescheduled.