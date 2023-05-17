Large law enforcement, first responder presence in Lamont neighborhood

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A large police presence is occurring in a Lamont neighborhood.

First responders arrived at Camino La Jolla just east of Habecker Road in Lamont around 8:30 Tuesday night. Emergency alert app PulsePoint has categorized the incident as a medical emergency.

Video of the scene shows Kern County Sheriff's deputies responding and blocking off parts of the neighborhood as they begin an investigation.

23ABC has reached out to KCSO for more information, but have not heard back from them as of news time.

This is a developing story.