Local Assistance Center for those affected by French Fire

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, a Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be offered by Kern County’s Office of Emergency Services for residents affected by the French Fire.

The center will be held September 10th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11th from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Wofford Heights.

The center will provide information on services on disaster relief, how to replace records, and apply for assistance. Local and state government agencies and non-profits will be available to answer questions and offer resources for those affected by the French Fire.

