Local Assistance Center for those affected by French Fire

Photo journalist Noe Gonzales
A virtual meeting is being held Monday night for those impacted by the French Fire.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 19:52:54-04

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, a Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be offered by Kern County’s Office of Emergency Services for residents affected by the French Fire.

The center will be held September 10th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11th from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Wofford Heights.

The center will provide information on services on disaster relief, how to replace records, and apply for assistance. Local and state government agencies and non-profits will be available to answer questions and offer resources for those affected by the French Fire.

