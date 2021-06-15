Local businesses adjust to the state reopening

While California is set to reopen, the state will remain in a ‘state of emergency’ until further notice.

That means the governor has the power to re-instate Covid-era rules if virus infections spike.

The California Department of Public Health says it will continue to monitor cases, deaths, and vaccination rates until at least October 20-21.

The end of the mask mandates in most places will be over for those who are fully vaccinated.

Last week Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to end the states stay at home order, along with most restrictions.

This has been in effect since March of 2020, but starting Tuesday the new order allows the state to lift all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements for all businesses. Meaning places like bars, gyms, and stores will reopen to 100 percent capacity; something not seen in over a year.

And on Monday night 23ABC checked in with various local businesses to see how they plan to adjust to the reopening.

