Local college students protest racial profiling in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - Local college students gathered on Thursday in Delano, calling for justice when it comes to what they call racial profiling of undocumented immigrants.

Students from Delano who now attend several California colleges held a march in response to the recent deaths of two farm workers who were killed in a crash after they were chased by immigration officers in Delano.

It turned out the driver, Santo Hilario Garcio, was not the man ICE agents were looking for.

The group says ICE is racially profiling immigrants without probable cause, other than their physical appearance.

