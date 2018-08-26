Local group helping the homeless get on their feet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On April 27th, 2017, Kevin Cobb found himself without hope in the world or himself. That's when he found his way to The Mission at Kern County.

Cobb said he met people who showed him love and gave him hope. He was able to work his way out of the lowest parts of his life and now works in the kitchen serving the same homeless population he worked his way out of.

Codd said he uses his experience as an example to others who are looking to get up off the streets and rebuild their life at the Mission at Kern County. He said the best way for an someone to help the homeless is to show a homeless person kindness and to give a homeless person one of The Mission at Kern County's compassion cards. The card lists when they offer free meals, showers, clothes and bed. Cobb said those cards will help the homeless people find their location and get them to someone who has the tools to help them get back on their feet.