Local ministry raising funds to fight human trafficking

Natalie Tarangioli
10:38 AM, Apr 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - That extra change jingling in the cup holder of your car could make a world of a difference to local crime victims.

Canyon Hills Women's Ministry will be out around town with their red buckets and signs asking for any small donation you may have to prevent human trafficking around the world, and in Kern County.

The ministry is partnering with a number of local businesses and will have volunteers at different locations between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

 

Locations:

Hodel's Restaurant, 5917 Knudsen 

Sully's Chevron, 250 Coffee Road

Luigi's, 19th Street

Salty's BBQ, White Lane

 

Besides donating at those locations, you can donate any day or time right from your home by texting 727-4050 or donate online at canyonhills.com.

