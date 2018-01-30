Survivor of human trafficking shares story, gives message of hope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dawn Schiller, a survivor of human trafficking visited Bakersfield on Monday to share her story, and give victims a message of hope.

Schiller visited Maya Cinemas where she spoke to a crowd filled with people of all ages about her memories and experiences during the time she was trafficked.

Schiller took the time to read excerpts from her book, painting pictures of what her life was like at one point, saying she wrote the book for one reason.

“It was about bringing people into the shoes of the person that it’s happening to and hoping that they gain some understanding of what a victim and a survivor experience," Schiller said.

During the event Schiller also spoke openly about why she says her childhood molded her perfectly to being trafficked.

“When a kid is raised without good, loving support then they do become vulnerable. They become vulnerable to somebody who’s willing to tell them something nice, and then take from them in a very cruel way," she said.

The event comes just days after Mayor Karen Goh declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

If you know someone who may be a victim of human trafficking you are encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.