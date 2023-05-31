Magdalene Hope to hold 2nd annual Pink and Blue Gala

Bakersfield nonprofit Magdalene Hop will hold its 2nd annual Pink and Blue Gala on Thurs, July 20.

Magdalene Hope is an organization dedicated to stopping sex trafficking and helping sex trafficking victims. All proceeds from the Pink and Blue Gala will go towards Magdalene Hope's efforts and the Magdalene Hope Freedom Assistance League, which transports escaped trafficking victims to the Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter.

"Bringing awareness with a call to action to train, equip, and send educated individuals to combat sex trafficking and modern-day slavery is our main focus in 2023," said Magdalene Hope founder Dr. Doug Bennett. "Assisting as many victims out of sex trafficking and helping survivors experience a restorative process through our safe house, Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter, is our daily focus at Magdalene Hope.”

The event will feature guest speakers Helen Taylor of Impact and Exodus Cry, Marianne Jackson of the Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter and Bennett. Magdalene Hope Board Member Jacquelyn Jans will be the emcee for the evening.

