Man dead after hit-and-run in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run in South Bakersfield on Thurs, March 23.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a man was hit by a dark grey Mazda sedan near the area where South Chester Avenue and South M Street meet around 7:48 p.m. Hall Ambulance, the Bakersfield Fire Department, and the CHP arrived at the scene and discovered the man in the roadway of the southbound lanes of South Chester Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. The driver of the Mazda fled the scene after the crash.

A CHP preliminary investigation determined that the man was walking eastbound in the second lane of South Chester Avenue when the car hit him. Witnesses were able to provide a license plate number to the CHP and physical evidence was collected at the scene.

At this point in time, the car has not been identified nor has the driver's identity. This is an ongoing investigation.

