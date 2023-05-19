Man dead after hit by car in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man died after he was hit by a car in Northwest Bakersfield on Fri, May 19.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of Hageman Road and Mohawk Street for a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway who died at the scene from his injuries.

The BPD said that the driver was heading west on Hageman Road when he hit the man. According to the BPD, the man was crossing the roadway outside of the crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

