Man injured in crash involving motorcycle and vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Northeast Bakersfield on Sun, May 21.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Panorama Drive, near the intersection with Haley Street, after receiving reports of a crash with injuries between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered a man, identified as the motorcycle rider, laying in the roadway suffering from major injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition and is "not stable."

The driver of the vehicle and her passenger stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Both people were uninjured.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed were not factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

