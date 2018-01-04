Man wanted in Massachusetts for child pornography charges appears in Bakersfield court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man wanted out of Massachusetts who was arrested last week in Bakersfield appeared in court on Wednesday facing drug charges.

Christopher Goebel plead not guilty on Jan. 3 to charges of possession of alcohol or drugs while in jail. He is also wanted in another state.

Goebel has an arrest warrant out of Massachusetts for possession of child pornography. He was seen at a local La Quinta Inn with a woman on Dec. 29.

He was taken into custody while the woman, who may have been involved in an illegal gun and drug operation with Goebel, shot and killed herself after talking with officers.

It is unknown at this time if or when Goebel will be extradited to Massachusetts. He is expected back in Kern County court on Jan. 16.