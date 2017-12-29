Death investigation near La Quinta Inn in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (December 29, 2017 12:00 p.m.): The woman found shot inside of a vehicle near La Quinta Inn in north Bakersfield was believed to have been associated with a Massachusets fugitive who was arrested in Kern County this morning, according to Bakersfield Police.

When BPD tried making contact with the woman in her red Chevy Silverado around 10:30 a.m. on Spectrum Parkway between Highway 99 and Highway 65, police say she shot and killed herself.

U.S. Marshals were also at the scene investigating.

The woman was believed to be allegedly involved with a gun and drug operation with the fugitive, according to police.

The inside of the vehicle had not yet been checked for drugs and alcohol.

The name of the arrested fugitive was expected to be released by BPD later Friday.