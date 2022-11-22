Man who allegedly drove over woman sleeping in Jefferson Park appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man charged with felony manslaughter while intoxicated was in court Monday. Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.

Robles was allegedly driving a white pickup truck with a female passenger when they drove through the park, running over a woman who was sleeping in the grass.

The 57-year-old woman was Ann Frances Gaitan, described as a transient, who died on the scene from her injuries.