Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Man who allegedly drove over woman sleeping in Jefferson Park appears in court

Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.
Kern County Superior Court, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Superior Court, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 23:57:13-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man charged with felony manslaughter while intoxicated was in court Monday. Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.

Robles was allegedly driving a white pickup truck with a female passenger when they drove through the park, running over a woman who was sleeping in the grass.

The 57-year-old woman was Ann Frances Gaitan, described as a transient, who died on the scene from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson