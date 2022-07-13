Watch Now
Bakersfield police search for suspects in fatal hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police are searching for two suspects in a hit-and-run that left a 57-year-old woman dead.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 21:26:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are searching for two suspects in a hit-and-run that left a 57-year-old woman dead.

According to the BPD, officers were called to Jefferson Park on Tuesday morning at around 6:45 a.m. where they found the woman dead.

An investigation revealed that the woman, who was described as a transient, was sleeping on the grass in the middle of the park when she was run over by a truck that had driven "recklessly" through the park.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white mid-2000’s Ford F150 Crew-Cab. The occupants of the truck were only described as a white male driver and white female passenger.

Any persons who recognize this vehicle or the occupants are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

