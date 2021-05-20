May is American Stroke Month, here's how to recognize the signs of a stroke

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This month marks American Stroke Month, but do you know the signs of stroke, or what to do if you or someone you know is suffering from one?

This morning Angela Walker from Dignity Health joined 23ABC to share some tips.

During a stroke, every minute counts. Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause.

Signs of Stroke in men and women



Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Call 911 right away if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.

If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do the following simple test:

F: Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A: Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S: Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

T: Time: If you see any of these signs, call 911 right away.

