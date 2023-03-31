Middle school students participate in 68th annual Henry Greve Speech Contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County middle school students participated in the 68th annual Henry Greve Speech Contest on Thurs, March 31.

The contest is held each year in honor of Henry Greve Jr., a Kern County Superintendent of Schools speech therapist and former president of the Toastmasters Club. Greve also formed the Junior Toastmasters Club in local schools. The contest began in 1963 after Greve was killed in a car accident and is sponsored by the Bakersfield Toastmasters Golden Empire club and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

This year, seventh and eighth graders across Kern County gave speeches answering the prompt "as a part of 21st-century education, should all students learn a second language starting in elementary [school]?" Students answered the prompt with speeches that lasted between four minutes and thirty seconds and seven minutes each.

The speeches were judged on effectiveness, language, physical presentation, and oratorical development. This year's winner was Azin Khajvand from Warren Jr. High. In second and third place were Grace Larma of Warren Jr. High and Jasmine Bajwa of Tevis Jr. High, respectively.

Trophies were awarded to the winners and Warren Jr. High will receive a display trophy for one year.

