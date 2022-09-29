Watch Now
MISSING: Donna Wilson, 60

Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 09:56:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing person considered at-risk.

Donna Wilson was last seen Wednesday, September 28th around 3 p.m. on San Dimas Street near Memorial Hospital. She is 60 years old.

Wilson is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She is described as having sandy blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white dress and prescription glasses.

She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

