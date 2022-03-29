Monday's storm is being replaced by a warming trend for the rest of this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday's storm brought some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures but we will see the heat return the rest of this week. Mid-70s and 80s will be back before we head into this weekend.

Most of Kern County saw a little less than half an inch of rain Monday. Today, the storm will continue to make it's way east leaving some scattered showers in our mountain and dessert communities. By Wednesday we'll see a warming trend and dry conditions for the rest of this week.

Starting around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service is forecasting gusty conditions in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County. A Wind Advisory will be in place until 11 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph for areas through and just below pass level in Kern County.

Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be several degrees warmer today versus yesterday, with highs near 70 possible. By Friday, we could see highs nearing 80 degrees for the weekend.

Finally, heading into next week, monitors are showing a low-pressure system which could bring more rain clouds to Kern. We'll continue to monitor that system as it get nearer.