National sorority holds 44th annual scholarship celebration in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. began at Howard University in 1908, more than a 100 years ago. The Bakersfield AKA Chapter, Kappa Omega Omega, was founded in 1976, and since then has continued to serve the community.

That commitment will continue when AKA hosts their 44th Annual Graduation Awards at Bakersfield High School's Harvey Auditorium. AKA will award more than $23,000 in scholarship funds in recognition of the academic achievements of high school seniors and 8th graders in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield High School senior Radisson Banks, the school's first African American valedictorian, spent four years on the BHS campus, and she says it's an honor to pave the way for African American girls coming after her.

"It's important to see somebody else paving that way because we haven't seen it. I'm the first one," said Banks. "I haven't seen it, so to be able to say, 'Oh, she did that, so can I. Oh, she did that,' but when you don't have anybody that has your skin tone, it's really hard."

Banks says she appreciates the people who went before her to make her academic achievements possible, and she hopes to encourage other young girls to pursue academic excellence in spite of the challenges that come with high school.

"Especially considering who is winning it and their skin tone, you don't want to feel like you're the only one out but when that first person steps in the door, it's just a wide open gap for all of us to come in now," said Banks.

Banks says when she graduates, she plans to attend the University of Washington on a soccer scholarship, and adds that the support from Alpha Kappa Alpha will help her learn more about her history and culture in college.

AKA-KOO Chapter President Harriet Edwards says instilling the desire to give back to the community enforces AKA's commitment to be 'Supreme in Service to All Mankind' through generations.

"Service is not a word to us, it's our lifestyle, and we want to impart those same principles into the young people that see us. We want to be role models. We want to be examples of what you can achieve," said Edwards.

Banks plans to major in Sports Management as she pursues a career as a professional soccer player.

"I just hope that the people after will be like, 'Wow, she did it. So, so can I,'" said Banks.

If you would like to donate to the AKA scholarship fund, you may do so at the Bakersfield Ivy Legacy Foundation's website.