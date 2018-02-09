Nearly 30 cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The number of confirmed West Nile virus cases in Kern County has grown.

There have been three more confirmed cases since November, bringing the new number for 2017 to 29, according to Kern County Public Health.

At least one person county resident died of the virus in September.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus for 2018.

Last year's countywide cases are up from 17 cases in 2016. There were 11 cases in 2014 and 2015.

There are 536 total cases throughout the state.

See the number of West Nile cases for each county here.

