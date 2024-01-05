New trails, new plants, new grants

Volunteers can have an easier time coming down to the preserve with the support of their 50,000 dollar Outdoor Equity Grant, mostly going towards transportation.



Grant needed for low income individuals and families, even for those who want to volunteer or visit, but don't want to make the long drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If getting out and enjoying nature is part of your New Year's resolution, you will see some changes at Wind Wolves Preserve.

This wildlands conservancy got an outdoor equity grant that will help volunteers travel to learn about local plants and conservation, which will turn into new shrubs and a new trail.

“The Red Tail Trail is a one-mile loop, it’s a very family friendly trail it’s very flat very easy if you have strollers, if you have kiddos um, I definitely recommend this trail,” says Brittany Hernandez, preserve ranger at Wind Wolves Preserve.

Brittany Hernandez says members at Wind Wolves started restoring their newest trail about a month ago and they're already seeing improvements with wildlife in the habitat, with more birds, badgers, and even kit foxes showing up.

Hernandez says with the help of volunteers, the preserve is planning to plant more shrubs and trees, adding to the natural native habitat

“The animals out here they love the shrubs to eat, and they also love it for their homes, sometimes when deer or squirrels have their babies they like to hide them under the shrub, so we like to have that habitat for them so they can protect their young,” continues Hernandez.

Hernandez says people may have an easier time coming down to the preserve with the support of their 50,000 dollar outdoor equity grant, which is mostly going toward transportation, in the form of a bus.

The bus can help low-income individuals and families, even for those who want to volunteer or visit, but don't want to make the long drive.

Hernandez emphasized how healthy it is to be outdoors, with the fresher air, and to be active and planting out on the trails.

“it’s very important to come out and help because this is their community, we want to restore our community and the San Joaquin Valley, and this is just one of many steps that people can take to preserve Bakersfield,” says Hernandez.

If you are interested in their volunteer day, this Sunday, January 7th, from 9 am to noon, you can head to their website at https://wildlandsconservancy.org

