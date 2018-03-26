Night closures of the Westside Parkway's westbound on-ramp

Mostly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Westside Parkway westbound on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue will be closed during the overnight hours. These closures start Monday, April 2 and go until Friday, April 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
This will allow the contractor for the Kern River Bridge Improvements Project to work on construction in the area.
Drivers are asked to enter the westbound parkway from Mohawk Street. The eastbound off-ramp and all lanes of Truxtun will be open during these hours.
The westbound on-ramp will re-open each day in time for the morning commute.
