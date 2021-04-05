Nonprofit JJ's Legacy celebrates National Donate Life Month with full list of activities

(KERO) — The nonprofit JJ's Legacy is celebrating National Donate Life Month throughout our community with various activities all month.

For the 2021 National #DonateLifeMonth theme “Garden of Life,” Donate Life America was inspired by the springtime scene of a garden. A garden and the insects within it serve as symbols of hope, courage and transformed life — themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey.

On April 16, JJ’s Legacy will host a National Blue and Green Day & Ice Cream Social. Supporters and volunteers will meet at the First Presbyterian Church Bakersfield on Chester at 12:30 p.m. and begin tying ribbons The ice cream social and photos will follow at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater at 3 p.m. with OneLegacy. JJ’s Legacy also has the Fox Theater Marquee displaying our Blue & Green Day message.

April 18 to April 24 is National Pediatric Transplant Week.

National Donate Life Month is a time to consider your role in this lifesaving and healing journey, and the importance of registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.