Now that polls are closed, what's next?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's only a day after the recall, but some are already looking forward to the 2022 Gubernatorial Election.

After months of campaigning, it appears as though Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in his seat for at least the next year.

Counties have until October 14 to count votes and the Secretary of State will officially certify the results on October 22. Then, the race for the 2022 Gubernatorial Election will begin.

With voting wrapping up at 8 p.m., the earliest results showed the majority of ballots with a “No" vote to the first question, “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the Office of Governor?"

As of Wednesday morning, the results were 62% “No" to 36% “Yes" with all precincts partially reporting across the state.

Millions of votes are left to be counted, including ballots cast on Tuesday — however, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC, CNN, and Fox News are all projecting that the recall has failed and Newsom will remain in office.

Now while the initial call has been made, Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard days election results won’t be officials certified for a few more weeks.

“Everyone has votes by mail that arriving today and you have all the security features as far as checking signatures, and then the process of processing those, so it will be many weeks before final results are known throughout the state,” Bedard said.

The 2022 Gubernatorial Election is scheduled for November 8.