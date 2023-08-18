Organizers and vendors at Tehachapi Mountainfest ready for weekend weather

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — As the 60th Tehachapi Mountain Festival gears up for the weekend, organizers and vendors are excited to get the event off the ground, but they're having to think about the potential of severe weather, as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are expected to drop heavy rains across Kern County.

For metal artist Robyn Burgess, it's about preserving the experience for the people who buy her art.

"I'm trying not to let my products get wet. I mean, they're intended to go outside and get rained on anyway, but let's let the people who buy them let them get wet," said Burgess.

For Teena Stibers from Taylor Made, keeping her wares dry is a matter of speed.

"Most shows won't let you pack up. This one is kind and they sent us an email yesterday with the worst-case scenario, and we are allowed to leave tomorrow if it gets bad," said Stibers. "I can break this whole booth down in an hour, so I just keep my bins under here for fabric stuff that I can throw in there real quick."

But even with severe weather in the forecast, the festival's organizers are holding out hope that the weather holds off because of the event's importance to the community both socially and financially.

"It is a huge homecoming every year. Everyone comes back," said Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Pauer. "But it is also the greatest economic impact on our community. It brings - all of our hotels are filled. Our restaurants anticipate being filled. All of our coffee shops are ready."

If severe weather comes, organizers say there are contingency plans in place, according to executive director Clare Scotti.

"We do have an emergency evacuation plan if we need to evacuate for lightning or for heavy rains or hail," said Scotti.

Additionally, Tehachapi Public Works has been preparing the streets and storm drains citywide for a weather event like this.

"Our public works team is part of our regular maintenance to our infrastructure. They inspect our storm drains, the flood control channels, and making sure that our sump, the collection areas, are all free of debris," said Tyler Napier, director of the Tehachapi Public Works Department.

The Tehachapi Mountain Festival starts Friday evening, August 18, and is slated to run through the weekend.