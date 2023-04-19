Outlets at Tejon to hold Mother's Day Brunch event

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will hold its second annual Mother's Day Brunch event on Sat, May 13.

The "female-forward event" aims to celebrate mothers and specifically their daughters with a special brunch provided by a local caterer, according to a representative of the outlet mall. Mimosas will be provided to those of legal drinking age. Guests will be able to participate in giveaways with prices from designer brands, such as Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Le Creuset, and COACH. Gift cards and Tejon wine will also be given away at the event, as well as a branded tote bag.

The event will take place at Suit 150, near The Children's Place store, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Recommended attire is "dressy casual."

To buy tickets, visit the event's page on Eventbrite. Only 150 tickets will be available for purchase.

