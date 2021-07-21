Peak Fire expands to 1,600 acres with only 5% contained

(KERO) — The Peak Fire continued to burn overnight after sparking Tuesday afternoon near Havilah in the Piute Mountains.

Crews worked through the night with assistance from CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management. It has grown to 1600 acres and is currently 5% contained and the Kern County Fire Department says it may be days before the fire is 100% contained.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The weather is not helping with high temperatures and no rain in sight.

AlertWildfire

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in the area of Piute Peak. If you have to evacuate, there are a few important things to keep in mind.

First, the Red Cross says to bring important items with you including:

Copies of important documents.

Family and emergency contact info.

A map of the local area.

An extra phone charger or power bank.

Important medication.

Comfort items like stuffed animals for kids.

Animal control is also assisting with any pet and livestock.

If you have physical limitations and require evacuation assistance, please call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565.

For those evacuating there are a few things to note before you leave your house:

Be sure to shut all windows and doors.

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors.

Shut off gas at the meter.

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect critical water pressure.

And lastly, locate your pets and take them with you.

If you are living near the fire officials want to remind you the best and fastest way to get updates on the current situation with the Peak Fire is to make sure you are signed up for the ReadyKern emergency alert system.

